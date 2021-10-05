- GBP/USD attracted dip-buying on Tuesday and turned positive for the fourth successive day.
- A modest USD strength, the ongoing fuel crisis in the UK kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
- The UK Services PMI for September was revised higher to 55.4 from 54.6 estimated earlier.
The GBP/USD pair bounced over 40 pips from the early European session lows and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3625 region in the last hour.
Following an intraday dip to the 1.3585 area, the GBP/USD pair attracted fresh buying on Tuesday and turned positive for the fourth successive day. The US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday gains amid signs of stability in the equity markets and a modest intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that pushed the pair back closer to multi-day tops touched in the previous session, though any meaningful positive move still seems elusive.
Firming market expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus and raise interest rates in 2022 might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, worries that the continuous surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation and derail the global economic recovery might further underpin the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, along with the ongoing fuel crisis in the United Kingdom, might cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Britain's supply chains have been strained to breaking point by shortages of lorry drivers in the wake of the Brexit and COVID-19 crises. Panic buying of fuel triggered chaotic scenes across major cities last week, forcing the government to send the army to work on delivering gasoline and diesel to filling stations. This, in turn, might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.
On the economic data front, the UK Services PMI for September was revised higher to 55.4 from the 54.6 flash reading. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Services PMI later during the early North American session. The USD bulls will further take cues from a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Randal Quarles and the US bond yields. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, could produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3767
|Daily SMA100
|1.3867
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
