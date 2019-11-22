GBP/USD challenges 3-day downpour ahead of UK PMIs

- GBP/USD is taking the bids for the first time since Monday.
- Tories keep leading the polls despite allegations of spoofing the Labour Party’s manifesto.
- Brexit Party to unveil its policies while the first preliminary PMI from the UK will also be the key to watch.
Given the shift in the market’s trade sentiment, GBP/USD bucks the three-day-old downtrend while taking the bids to 1.2920 ahead of the London open on Friday.
The recent recovery could partially be attributed to the silence, prior to taking a positive turn, in the US-China trade tussle. As per the Reuters, the United States (US) may delay December 15 tariff hikes while the CNBC’s news of China still having US trade negotiators on their invitation list triggered risk recovery. Even so, the US Navy’s claim of “Freedom of Navigation” in the South China Sea was harshly criticized by Beijing.
On the other hand, the United Kingdom’s (UK) ruling Tory Party is under attack over spoofing the opposition Labour Party’s manifesto. The Conservatives were earlier blamed over their factcheck twitter handle. Though, nothing stops the polls to keep the Tories on the lead, as does the latest from Ipsos MORI.
The Brexit Party is up for releasing its policies later today amid the leader Nigel Farage’s calls of making “contract with the British people”. Other than Brexit, an anti-immigration move of Mr. Farage has always been criticized, which in turn might entertain market during the day.
On the economic calendar, Markit is scheduled to release preliminary readings of the UK’s Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) numbers while the US PMIs and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will also decorate the line.
“This month brings the first flash PMIs for the UK. For the manufacturing PMI, we look for a bit of a pullback to 49.3 (market: 48.8), as election uncertainty weighs on sentiment. Hopes for a phase I China-US trade deal and receding odds of a hard Brexit should help to keep the PMI above its lows from the summer. We also see upside risks to the services PMI, looking for a small rise from 50.0 to 50.4 (market: 50.1),” says TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
Despite the pair’s recent recovery, bearish pin bar on the daily chart keep favoring the GBP/USD pair’s declines to monthly low near 1.2770. Though, an upside clearance of 1.3000 will defy the bearish candlestick formation.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2917
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.288
|Daily SMA50
|1.2669
|Daily SMA100
|1.2474
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2893
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
