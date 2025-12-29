Forex Today: Gold and Silver correct from record peaks

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 29:

While major currency pairs remain relatively quiet ahead of the New Year holiday, Gold and Silver experience sharp fluctuations to start the week. Pending Home Sales for November will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.

US Dollar Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.41% -1.89% 0.08% -2.14% -2.47% -1.48% -1.72% EUR 1.41% -0.48% 1.53% -0.74% -1.07% -0.07% -0.31% GBP 1.89% 0.48% 2.28% -0.26% -0.59% 0.41% 0.17% JPY -0.08% -1.53% -2.28% -2.25% -2.57% -1.59% -1.87% CAD 2.14% 0.74% 0.26% 2.25% -0.40% 0.67% 0.43% AUD 2.47% 1.07% 0.59% 2.57% 0.40% 1.01% 0.76% NZD 1.48% 0.07% -0.41% 1.59% -0.67% -1.01% -0.24% CHF 1.72% 0.31% -0.17% 1.87% -0.43% -0.76% 0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following the Christmas break, Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) climbed higher and set new all-time highs on Friday. With trading volumes somewhat normalizing and profit-taking kicking into gear, both pairs turn south on Monday. At the time of press, Gold was trading at $4,495 and losing about 1% on the day, while Silver was down 1.5% at $78.15.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that they made "a lot of progress" in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over a possible peace deal but noted that there is no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory and that it might take a few weeks to get it done. After posting marginal losses on Friday, the US Dollar (USD) Index moves sideways in a tight range above 98.00 early Monday. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its December policy meeting.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) published the Summary of Opinions from the December monetary policy meeting. The publication showed that some policymakers are in favor of continuing to hike the policy rate, citing inflation concerns and the need to avoid staying behind the curve. After losing more than 0.7% in the previous week, USD/JPY stays under modest bearish pressure early Monday and trades below 156.50.

EUR/USD closed two consecutive trading days in negative territory to end the previous week. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning on Monday and declines toward 1.1750.

GBP/USD gained nearly 1% last week and registered its highest weekly close since early September. The pair remains relatively quiet on Monday and trades in a narrow channel below 1.3500.