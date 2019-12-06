GBP/USD: Buyers cheer optimism surrounding Brexit amid political noise

- Brexit optimism supersedes higher chances of Boris Johnson being the next UK PM.
- EU favors soft Brexit with clear indication to no re-discussion on the deal.
- Politics in the spotlight for fresh directives.
While eco-political catalysts played a major role to flash an upbeat close of the GBP/USD pair yesterday, the Cable managed to remain on buyers list as it seesaws near 1.2725 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Out of the many reasons that pleased the British Pound (GBP) bulls on Tuesday, strong average earnings and the opposition Labour party’s likely cross-party motion to prevent a no-deal Brexit gained major attention.
Recently, the UK Telegraph released a news report claiming that remain-backing members of the parliaments (MPs), including a key ally of Michael Gove, will attempt to challenge Boris Johnson’s plans for a no-deal Brexit on the day he launches his campaign to become the next prime minister on Wednesday.
In a separate report conveying the poll, the British media also mentioned that the lead runner in the UK PM race, Boris Johnson, might gain a 140-seat majority at the general election if he becomes Tory leader.
Hence, while Boris Johnson is likely to end the political impasse at the UK, his latest promise to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31 might be challenged soon.
Global investors are bracing for soft Brexit for now as the EU has also signaled no readiness to discuss the Brexit deal again while the UK lawmakers are also plotting against hard Brexit.
Also important to know that the US inflation numbers could gain more attention amid the lack of British data on the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
An area comprising recent highs and February low between 1.2760 and 1.2775 may keep limiting the pair’s rise towards April month bottom around 1.2865 whereas 1.2640, 1.2600 and May-end low near 1.2560 can limit the quote’s near-term declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.