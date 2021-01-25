GBP/USD: Bulls retake controls around 1.3700, eye BOE’s Bailey

- GBP/USD refreshes intraday high while extending late Friday’s bounce off 1.3635.
- US dollar weakens as stimulus optimism offset virus woes, US President Biden set to recall travel ban on the UK.
- Dutch riots, fears that vaccinated Britons could still pass virus mutations weigh on the risks.
- BOE’s Bailey will speak at the World Economic Forum, comments on negative rates will be eyed closely.
GBP/USD buyers flirt with 1.3700, recently intraday high of 1.3708, while heading into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the cable follows the general trend of cheering US dollar weakness while failing to highlight the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries at home. However, bulls are cautious ahead of the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) as challenges to his rejection for negative rates mount off-late.
Despite vaccinating over five million Britons, England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam warned that the millions of people who have received their jab must still obey social-distancing rules. "Even after you have had both doses of the vaccine you may still give COVID to someone else and the chains of transmission will then continue,” wrote the Professor in The Sunday Telegraph. Amid these warnings, Dutch police detained over 240 rioters who protest lockdowns in Netherland and risk spreading the virus and/or variants faster. That said, “On Saturday, the UK recorded another 1,348 coronavirus-related deaths and 33,552 cases, according to the latest government figures,” mentioned the Sky News.
This could be a reason for US President Joe Biden to reiterate his push to stop travelers from the UK, Ireland and Brazil.
Elsewhere, US Senators are flashing mixed signals over President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus passage in the upper house. However, the latest one from the incoming chairman of the US Senate Budget Committee, also a Vermont Senator, Barnie Sanders seems to have lifted the mood.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the UK and the US print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury stays firm above 1.0%. Moving on, the US dollar index (DXY) drops 0.10% by press time.
Moving on, chatters that the British policymakers are mulling a completer border close and double-dip recession can keep the GBP/USD buyers challenged around the multi-month top. As a result, comments from Bailey will be the key as traders will be interested in hearing about negative rates. Additionally, US stimulus headlines and virus updates can also direct short-term GBP/USD moves.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below the 21-day SMA level of 1.3615, GBP/USD buyers keep targeting ascending trend line from December and September 2020, respectively around 1.3740 and 1.3880.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3704
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.322
|Daily SMA200
|1.2942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.2200 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid a broadly weaker US dollar. The recovery rally will likely gather steam if the German IFO survey beats estimates. Rising coronavirus cases, skepticism about Biden's ability to deliver stimulus pose downside risks.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3700, eyes on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3700 ahead of the London open. US dollar weakens as stimulus optimism offset virus woes. US President Biden set to recall travel ban on the UK. BOE’s Bailey speaks at the World Economic Forum.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Week Ahead: Fed interest rates, GDP
We have a relatively light data week ahead regarding the amount of significant data points coming out. However, the economic events are extremely significant in determining the state of their respective economies.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.