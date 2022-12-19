GBP/USD bulls attack 1.2200 despite mixed feelings for Britain, focus on UK GDP, Fed’s preferred inflation

- GBP/USD renews intraday high to snap two-day downtrend on broad US Dollar weakness.
- UK policymakers stay determined to not budge on nurses' pay despite fears of second nationwide walkout on Tuesday.
- Fears of UK’s more economic pain, BOE’s dovish hike keeps buyers hopeful.
- Final readings of UK Q3 GDP, US Core PCE Price Index for November will be important for clear directions.
GBP/USD pares the biggest weekly loss in six as it refreshes intraday high near 1.2200 during early Monday.
The Cable pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar pullback, despite the hawkish Fedspeak. In doing so, the British Pound also pays a little heed to the headlines suggesting more pain for the UK’s economy, as well as political jitters surrounding the workers’ pay and the resulting walkouts.
That said, The Guardian came out with the news during the weekend that the UK health secretary, Steve Barclay, is expected to contact health unions to urge fresh talks aimed at averting further strikes, amid new warnings that more action could put patients in danger. However, Reuters recently mentioned, “The British government is "resolute" it will not budge on nurses' pay, senior minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, ahead of a planned second nationwide walkout by the profession over an average pay offer of 4% while inflation runs at more than 10%.”
It should be noted that an estimated 10,000 nurses in the state-funded National Health Service in England, Wales and Northern Ireland plan to walk out again on Tuesday after staging strikes on Thursday in protest over the pay increase they have been offered.
Furthermore, KPMG’s analysis, shared by The Times, suggests that the UK has already entered a “shallow and protracted recession” that will hit living standards and last until the end of next year, which could have weighed on the GBP/USD prices. “KPMG estimates that the economy entered a recession in the third quarter of this year and will contract by 1.3 percent next year owing to a sharp drop in consumer spending amid rising interest rates,” the news adds.
Elsewhere, hawkish comments from the Presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and New York tried to challenge the GBP/USD buyers but could not. The reason could be linked to the downbeat prints of the US PMIs for December, published the previous day.
Additionally probing the Cable pair buyers is China’s lowest business confidence in 10 years and the Bank of England’s (BOE) hidden signals that the “Old Lady”, as it is informally known, is up for slower rate hikes and monetary policy normalization.
Given the market’s consolidation of the recent moves, despite multiple negatives, the GBP/USD prices may witness further downside should the scheduled prints of the Q3 UK GDP offer a negative surprise. Also, a firmer print of Friday’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index, expected 4.6% YoY and 5.0% previous readings, may as well favor the pair sellers as the same is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bounces off a five-week-old ascending support line, around 1.2150 by the press time, but the recovery moves remain elusive unless crossing the 1.2350 hurdle comprising the top early December’s high and the last Wednesday’s swing low.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.2162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2144
|Daily SMA50
|1.1732
|Daily SMA100
|1.1675
|Daily SMA200
|1.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6700 amid USD weakness
AUD/USD is extending gains above 0.6700 in Monday's Asian trading. The Aussie capitalizes on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite the risk-off market mood amid fresh covid jitters from China and hawkish Fed commentary. Focus shifts to RBA minutes.
USD/JPY: Yen jumps on reports of more flexible inflation target
USD/JPY is extending the decline below 136.00 in early Monday, as the Japanese yen is cheering the news that the government is set to revise a joint statement with the BoJ over the latter's inflation target, potentially implying a tweak to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1,800 amid bullish technical setup Premium
Gold price is looking to extend Friday’s rebound above the $1,800 mark, as bulls retain control at the start of a new week. The market sentiment remains mixed, as investors try to look past the hawkish central banks’ policy outlooks .
Ethereum price at make-or-break, ETH buyers guess what comes first $1,075 or $1,420
Ethereum price shows a clear breakdown of the $1,218 to $1,202 demand zone. A bounce off the $1,156 support level could lead to a minor uptick to $1,254, but the journey ends after a sweep of the equal lows at $1,074.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.