GBP/USD bounces up again and returns above 1.3800

- Sterling's reversal finds support at 1.3745 before bouncing back above 1.3800.
- The pair faltered after weaker than expected UK inflation data.
- GBP/USD approaching key resistance at 1.3910/30 – SocGen.
The British pound has resumed its uptrend on Wednesday, to resume the last two weeks’ rally after a corrective reversal seen during the European session. The pair has found buyers at 1.3745, to bounce up again during the US trading time and return above 1.3800, a few pips below one-month highs at 1.3835.
UK inflation figures weigh on the GBP
According to data from National Statistics released earlier today, UK CPI accelerated at a 3.1% yearly pace, and 0.3% on the month in September, missing expectations of 3.2% and 0.4% increments respectively. These figures have dampened expectations of higher consumer inflation, which would add pressure on the Bank of England to accelerate its monetary normalization plan.
The surging energy prices have boosted consumer prices well above the Bank’s target for price stability prompting BoE officials, namely the Bank Governor, Andrew Bailey, to suggest the possibility of accelerating the monetary policy normalization plan, and thus boosting the pound’s rally from late September.
Sterling's weakness, however, has been short-lived, with the risk-sensitive GBP has buoyed by positive market sentiment. Upbeat quarterly earnings from the healthcare sector have extended the risk-on mood seen on Tuesday, fading concerns higher prices and supply chain disruptions, ultimately weighing on demand for the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD should breach 1.3910/30 to see further appreciation – SocGen
From a technical perspective, the FX analysis team at Société Générale warn about a key resistance area at 1.3910/30: “The GBP/USD pair is approaching potential hurdle of 1.3910/1.3930 representing the recent peak and the 61.8% retracement from June. Overcoming this resistance zone would be crucial for the next leg of rebound (...) Failure to reclaim the 1.3910/1.3930 zone can lead to a short-term pullback. 1.3670 and last week's trough of 1.3570 are near-term supports.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3628
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3811
|Daily SMA200
|1.3848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3723
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3954
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops, $1,800 back in sight
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended support to the metal. The cautious market mood further benefitted the commodity's safe-haven status.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?