GBP/USD bounces off YTD low, lacks follow-through amid Russia-Ukraine jitters

- GBP/USD dropped to a fresh 2022 low on Monday amid a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.
- The global flight to safety continued benefitting the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure.
- The USD bulls took a brief pause and assisted the pair to rebound over 50 pips from the daily low.
The GBP/USD pair recovered its early lost ground from the fresh YTD low and climbed to the top end of its intraday trading range, around the 1.3225 region in the last hour.
The pair added to last week's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling during the early part of the trading on Monday amid the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. The worsening situation in Ukraine continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from an extended sell-off across the global equity markets. This, in turn, boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets and pushed the USD to its highest level since May 2020.
In the latest developments, Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine and increasing Western sanctions also did little to deter Russia’s aggression. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the war in Ukraine would continue. Apart from this, Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly employment details further acted as a tailwind for the greenback. This was seen as a key factor behind the GBP/USD pair's decline to sub-1.3200 levels for the first time since December 20.
The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 678K jobs in February, smashing consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 400K. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was revised higher to 481K from 467K reported earlier and the unemployment rate fell more than anticipated, to 3.8% from 4.0% in January. This, to a larger extent, helped offset disappointing wage growth data, showing that Average Hourly Earnings remained flat during the reported month.
The USD bulls, however, took a breather amid expectations that the Fed would adopt a less aggressive policy stance to combat stubbornly high inflation in the wake of the recent geopolitical developments. This, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, capped gains for the USD and assisted the GBP/USD pair to find some support at lower levels. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive as the market focus remains glued to escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3492
|Daily SMA50
|1.3522
|Daily SMA100
|1.3486
|Daily SMA200
|1.3653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.