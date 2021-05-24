GBP/USD bounces off short-term support line to justify bullish options market

- GBP/USD extends recovery moves from two-week-old support line.
- Options market turns most bullish in five weeks.
- Normal RSI conditions favor buyers inside rising channel.
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.4152, up 0.03% intraday, ahead of Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair takes clues from the upbeat risk reversals to portray recovery moves from a short-term support line.
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD jumps to +0.150 for the week ending on May 21, 2021, per data from Reuters.
The positive figures suggest call options (bullish) are surpass the put options (bearish). Also, the RR jumped the most since mid-April, which in turn backs the GBP/USD buyers inside a six-week-old rising channel bullish chart pattern.
Given the quote’s latest rebound, backed by normal RSI conditions, 1.4200 could return to the charts. However, any further upside needs to conquer the stated channel’s upper line, around 1.4260, to keep the bulls happy.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated support line near 1.4140 could target the 1.4100 round-figure before directing GBP/USD sellers toward the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
Though, the pair’s downside past 1.4000 should rebound from the stated channel’s support line, around 1.3955, if not then the monthly low of 1.3801 will become the bears’ favorite.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4153
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.4149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4016
|Daily SMA50
|1.39
|Daily SMA100
|1.3843
|Daily SMA200
|1.3502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
