GBP/USD bounces off multi-day low, still in the red below 1.3600 amid modest USD strength

- GBP/USD extended the overnight pullback and edged lower on Tuesday amid stronger USD.
- Russia-Ukraine conflict dented the risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
- Rising bets for more BoE rate hikes acted as a tailwind for the GBP and helped limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair recovered a few pips from the multi-day low touched during the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 1.3580 area, down nearly 0.15% for the day.
The pair extended the previous day's modest pullback from the vicinity of the monthly high, around the 1.3640 area and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. A further escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Russian President Vladimir Putin upped the ante on Monday and formally recognised two breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. Putin later ordered troops to enter the area to maintain peace and fueled fears about a full-blown East-West conflict. This was seen as a key factor that took its toll on the global risk sentiment and led to a steep decline in the equity markets.
Meanwhile, the latest geopolitical developments forced investors to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy response by the Fed to combat stubbornly high inflation. This, along with the anti-risk flow, dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower and capped gains for the USD. Apart from this, rising bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England helped limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK. Later during the early North American session, traders might take cues from the US flash PMI prints. The focus, however, will remain on the situation in Ukraine, which will influence the USD and provide some trading impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.353
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.3687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics
EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium
Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.