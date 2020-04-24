GBP/USD bounces off lows, still in the red just above 1.2300 level

- GBP/USD remained depressed through the early part of Friday’s trading action.
- The USD trimmed a part of its early gains and helped limit the slide for the pair.
- Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
The GBP/USD pair showed some resilience around the 1.2300 mark and quickly recovered around 40-45 pips in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair extended the overnight retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2400 mark and remained under some selling pressure through the early part of Friday's trading action.
The US dollar regained some positive traction and climbed to 2-1/2 week high amid the latest pessimism over the inconclusive results from the Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug trial.
This comes on the back of expectations that the world economy will remain weak for some time, which weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the USD's safe-haven status.
The British pound was further pressured by Friday's disappointing UK retail sales figures for March, which illustrated the economic damage caused by coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
Meanwhile, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a push higher in the US equity futures, extended some support and prompted some intraday short-covering move.
However, the uncertainty over the severity of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic kept a lid on any further gains, instead prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
From a technical perspective, bears are likely to wait for a sustained break through the 1.2300 round-figure mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data for March in order to grab some short-term momentum play on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2319
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.241
|Daily SMA50
|1.2503
|Daily SMA100
|1.2788
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2415
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2249
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0750, a new monthly low. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level
Gold managed to reverse an early dip to the $1721 area and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.