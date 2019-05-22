GBP/USD bounces off 1.2700 despite UK’s political uncertainty

- Risks to PM May’s position and Brexit plan remain highlighted despite her latest efforts.
- UK Retail sales and FOMC minutes will decorate today’s economic calendar.
Even if challenges to the UK PM May’s “new and bold” Brexit proposal remain on the card, the GBP/USD pair witnessed pullback moves from 1.27 the figure during early Asian session on Wednesday.
The British Prime Minister Theresa May tried luring members of the parliament (MPs) by producing a list of amendments she is ready to undertake in her previous Brexit proposal that was turned down. Important points among them were the rights to vote to hold a second referendum and form of a possible customs union with the EU.
Though, both the incentives couldn’t lure MPs as they were offered on the condition to first approve the present deal.
Majority of the lawmakers, including some headline Tories, immediately showed their anger towards PM May’s plan and said they’ll turn down any such proposal if it reached the parliament during the early June month.
The Sun also came out with the report mentioning that nearly 20 Tory MPs stand ready to oust Mrs. May during today’s parliament session while the opposition Labour party and Brexit party stand ready to turn down this fresh Brexit plan.
In addition to political plays, April month consumer price index (CPI) from the UK and the US FOMC minutes will also gain market attention. While CPI is expected to increase to 2.2% from 1.9% prior on a YoY basis, core CPI may also advance to 1.9% versus 1.8% earlier.
Even if the FOMC is likely to liquidate its control over neutral tone, traders may look how far the recent change in global central banks’ bias has affected the US central bank.
Technical Analysis
Multiple lows marked from January 07 highlights the importance of 1.2700 round-figure as support especially when the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is in the oversold territory. Should the pair slips beneath 1.2700, January 15 bottom around 1.2670 and 1.2600 could be on sellers’ list to target.
On the flipside, February month low near 1.2770 acts as immediate important resistance, a break of which can recall 1.2800 on the chart.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.