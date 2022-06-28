- GBP/USD stays pressured around weekly low after falling the most in eight days.
- Brexit woes join, inflation/recession fears to recall bears ahead of the key events.
- US Core PCE, Final reading of Q1 GDP may entertain traders ahead of key discussions at the ECB Forum.
GBP/USD dribbles around the weekly low of 1.2180, after declining the most over a week, as sellers take a breather ahead of the key data/events. However, pessimism surrounding Brexit, economic slowdown and inflation woes keep the downside bias intact.
Although the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) passed the first hurdle to becoming the law in the UK’s House of Commons, the Brexit protests have recently gained momentum in Britain. The same exert more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Brexit is considered the core of Conservatives’ winning recipe.
On the other hand, fears of economic slowdown and inflation renewed the US dollar demand after the greenback gauge slumped to the lowest in two weeks on Tuesday. Additionally, helping the USD buyers were cautious mood ahead of today’s key penal discussion by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey and the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde at the ECB Forum.
That said, the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index dropped for the second consecutive month in June, to 98.7 versus 100.0 expected and 103.2 in May. In doing so, the widely followed consumer sentiment gauge fell to the lowest level since February 2021. Further details revealed that the one-year consumer inflation rate expectations climbed to 8% from May's revised print of 7.5%.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a two-day uptrend whereas Wall Street closed in the red.
Moving on, updates from the ECB Forum will be crucial for the GBP/USD pair. The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for Q1 2022, expected to remain unchanged at 5.1%, will be important. On the same line will be the final readings of the US Q1 GDP, which will likely confirm a 1.5% Annualized contraction.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-week-old support, now resistance around 1.2305, directs GBP/USD prices towards the yearly bottom surrounding 1.1935, which is also the monthly low. During the fall, the 1.2000 psychological magnet may offer an intermediate halt.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68%
|Today daily open
|1.2266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2356
|Daily SMA50
|1.2467
|Daily SMA100
|1.2859
|Daily SMA200
|1.3184
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6900 as Aussie Retail Sales surprise positively
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids, jumping back above 0.6900, as the Australian Retail Sales surprise to the upside with 0.9% in May. The US dollar eases alongside yields amid persisting risk-off mood. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY slips beneath 136.00 on upbeat Japan Retail Trade, softer yields, focus on Fed’s Powell
USD/JPY consolidates weekly gains during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session, refreshing intraday low around 135.90 by the press time. In doing so, the yen pair snaps a three-day uptrend around a one-week high.
Gold eyes further downside towards $1,800, Fed Chair Powell in focus
Gold Price remains on the back foot around $1,820, despite the recent bounce off intraday low. In doing so, the yellow metal prints a three-day downtrend as traders await the week’s key data/events amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday.
Compound price: You won't believe how high COMP can rally
Compound's COMP price could be a very favorable digital asset in the coming weeks. This article is meant to inform investors of data excluded on Tradingview's Binance, Coinbase and Kucoin exchanges for reasons that have yet to be explained.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!