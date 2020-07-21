GBP/USD battles five-week top below 1.2700, focus on Brexit, US-UK trade talks

- GBP/USD hovers in a choppy range between 1.2685 and 1.2670, challenges June 16 high.
- US dollar drops to the lowest since March 10, EU leaders agree over 750 billion Euros of aid package.
- UK fisheries will be a tough nut to crack as European fisherman insists the same access to British waters.
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in London to discuss post-Brexit trade deal, 5G and China.
GBP/USD eases from the intraday high of 1.2685 to 1.2675, up 0.10% on a day, while heading into the London open on Tuesday. The pair seesaws in a choppy range following the run-up to multi-day high as key trade talks are set to begin from Tuesday. Even so, bulls remain hopeful as the US dollar refreshes 19-week low amid broad risk-on sentiment.
Risk-on is the key, post-Brexit trade talks awaited …
Global markets cheer the European policymakers’ agreement over 750 billion Euros of the aid package. The regional leaders manage to offer 350 billion Euros of loans and the rest as grants after five days of tough talks. On the other hand, the US Senators are also up for discussing another tranche of the stimulus. While the ruling Republican party is about to propose $1.0 trillion of an aid package, the opposition Democratic party prepares for over $3.00 trillion to term themselves as a better ruler.
Other than the hopes of further stimulus, coupled with the recently announced actual one, updates that the joint efforts of Oxford University and AstraZeneca are witnessing welcome results of a vaccine trial also favor the market’s risk-tone sentiment. Furthermore, the BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane’s comments that the UK economy hit the floor in April suggested further recoveries. Though, his outlook for negative rates guarded the gains afterward.
Amid all these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.1 basis points to 0.609% while S&P 500 Futures and stocks in Asia pacific cheer the European Union (EU) Summit’s welcome results.
Moving on, the sixth round of the EU-UK Brexit talks will resume today after the previous disappointments. While the bloc leaders allege Britain for tough demands, updates from the UK Express suggest that the EU fisherman is pushing the regional leader to have the same access to UK waters after Brexit as they have. The same could give rise to a tough start to the already lingering talks, which in turn may weigh on the Pound.
On the contrary, talks between the British and American diplomats in London are likely to go smoothly due to their leaders’ bonding. However, comments over China and 5G will offer intermediate moves to the markets. Talking about the calendar, the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June, prior 2.61, could also entertain the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Not only June 16 top near 1.2690 but 200-day SMA close to 1.2705 will also challenge the Cable bulls ahead of opening gates for June month top surrounding 1.2815. Meanwhile, bears will fear of entering unless the quote drops below an ascending trend line from March 20, at 1.2433 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2667
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2509
|Daily SMA50
|1.2455
|Daily SMA100
|1.2419
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2666
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.