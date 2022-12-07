GBP/USD attempts a recovery around 1.2120 as US Dollar turns volatile

  • GBP/USD aims to build a cushion around 1.2120 as the US Dollar displays chaotic moves.
  • Phenomenal strength in the United States economy is not favorable for Fed’s current monetary policy.
  • UK’s food supply crisis is expected to accelerate higher food inflation further.

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a marginal correction after picking demand near the crucial support of 1.2120 in the Asian session. The Cable has attempted a recovery backed by volatile moves shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). It would be early to cite that the risk aversion theme has faded amid an absence of a positive trigger. Therefore, the Cable’s recovery moves need to pass more filters ahead.

The USD Index displays topsy-turvy moves after failing to extend gains above the critical hurdle of 105.70. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have also picked up minimal demand after remaining lackluster in early Tokyo. The United States equities witnessed a sharp sell-off consecutively for two trading sessions as expectations for a higher interest rate peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have renewed fears of recession. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around 3.55%.

The synergy created by upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and robust service sector demand has triggered expectations of positive de-anchoring in short-term inflation expectations. Phenomenal strength in the United States economy is not favorable for Fed’s current monetary policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell is putting efforts into achieving price stability and solid economic prospects to propel inflationary pressures.

This has fuelled expectations for a higher interest rate peak to contain runaway inflation. However, the odds of a slowdown in the current pace for the interest rate hike have remained strong.

On the United Kingdom front, the soaring food supply crisis has triggered expectations of higher food inflation. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported that UK food price inflation hit a new high of 12.4%. As the food supply crisis has soared, led by a shortage of labor and sky-rocketing input costs, food inflation will receive more strength and may accelerate headline inflation ahead.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2134
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1949
Daily SMA50 1.1561
Daily SMA100 1.1659
Daily SMA200 1.2137
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.227
Previous Daily Low 1.2133
Previous Weekly High 1.2311
Previous Weekly Low 1.19
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2044
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1955
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2228
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2364

 

 

 

