GBP/USD advances towards 1.1600 on novel UK Leadership, US ISM Services PMI eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • GBP/USD is marching towards 1.1600 as Liz Truss's win warrants UK’s political stability.
  • British energy supplier, Centrica is securing credit to offset collateral demand for volatile energy prices.
  • Fed’s extreme hawkish stance is responsible for lower consensus for US ISM Services PMI.

The GBP/USD pair has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.1512-1.1520 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has displayed a sheer upside as a volatility expansion has kicked in after a range breakout. Earlier, the cable witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of 1.1450. Broadly, the asset was declining for the past few weeks amid political instability in the UK economy. Now, the announcement of a leadership change has strengthened the pound bulls.

After fighting for the leadership of the Conservative Party for more than two months, Liz Truss has finally won the elections and has been elected as the next UK Prime Minister. As announced by Liz Truss while presenting her capabilities for contender of UK leadership that she will scale down energy bills for households, pound bulls have started playing the road. Also, a situation of political stability in the UK economy will strengthen sterling.

Meanwhile, the impact of volatile energy prices has spread to energy suppliers. News from Financial Times cited that, Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands as the energy market remains volatile.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered the psychological support of 110.00. The DXY is facing the heat of lower consensus for the US ISM Services PMI data. The economic data will decline to 55.5 from the prior release of 56.7. It seems that the consequences of the extremely hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) are visible now and the US economic activities are declining. The unavailability of cheap money has forced the corporate to postpone the funds' channelization into afresh investment opportunities and expansion plans.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.155
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1884
Daily SMA50 1.1984
Daily SMA100 1.2233
Daily SMA200 1.2791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1589
Previous Daily Low 1.1496
Previous Weekly High 1.1761
Previous Weekly Low 1.1496
Previous Monthly High 1.2294
Previous Monthly Low 1.1599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1532
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1554
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1474
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1439
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1381
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1625
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.166

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.

GBP/USD News

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data. 

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures