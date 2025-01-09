“A new cycle low for Cable (lowest since November 2023) keeps the broader outlook for the pound negative. But there are signs from the intraday pattern of trade that a minor low is developing via a bullish ‘hammer’ pattern on the 6-hour chart which may help the GBP steady in the short run. Gains may retest the mid-1.23s but it will take price moving well above 1.24 to stabilize the technical tone at this point I think.”

“The government may have a problem making its fiscal math work under a higher rate regime (which will likely entail spending cuts or more revenue enhancements ahead) and a falling exchange rate alongside rising yields is not a comfortable sight but this is not a repeat of 2022. Keep your lettuce in the fridge for now.”

“GBP also dropped 5%. The sell-off in UK debt over the past month or so has taken UK 10Y yields up 60bps or so, twice the rise in core Eurozone debt yields but less than US 10Y Treasurys amid general weakness in sovereign bond markets.”

The Pound Sterling (GBP) fell to its lowest since 2023 before steadying. UK 1OY yields rose 120bps in a handful of disorderly trading days either side of the infamous 2022 UK budget and required the BoE to step in a stabilize the markets, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.