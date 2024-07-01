It is election week in the UK, and the BBC poll tracker puts Labour at 40%, Conservatives at 20%, Reform UK at 16% and Liberal Democrats at 11%, ING analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
GBP to continue relying on external drivers
“There has, indeed, been very little doubt about a Labour landslide win, so the election should not be a huge event for markets. We suspect that a stronger than expected result by populist/hard-Brexiteer Reform UK is the most tangible risk for some slight adverse reacting in GBP assets.”
“As widely discussed recently, the chances of the election result deviating the Bank of England (BoE) policy path are very low, and the Pound Sterling (GBP) should continue to rely on external drivers (both in EU politics and US macro) and key domestic data releases.”
“June CPI and jobs report aren’t published before 17-18 July, so even if we see expect a cut in August (market pricing 15bp) to hit the GBP, the case for a materially stronger EUR/GBP within the next couple of weeks is not very compelling.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0750 after German inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory at around 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.2% in June, limiting the Euro's gains. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 ahead of US data
Following a bullish opening to the week, GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in a tight range above 1.2650. The ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.
Gold price struggles for a firm intraday direction ahead of US PMI data
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band on Monday amid mixed fundamental cues. Rising bets for a September Fed rate cut weigh on the USD and lend support to the metal.
Bitcoin is breaking above the falling wedge
Bitcoin breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday signals a bullish move, with Ethereum and Ripple poised to follow as they find support at key levels, paving the way for an upside rally in the days ahead.
Significant month for US stock markets and currencies
This month sees important time cycles across a range of instruments suggesting that we are at a major pivot point. In this video we look at the significant turning point coming out very shortly on the S&P 500 that will also impact the other US indices.