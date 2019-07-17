Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING, suggests that GBP continues its descent as concerns about the Brexit outlook intensify and in the month ahead, they expect headline news to continue to negatively impact sterling.
Key Quotes
“First, the likely confirmation of Boris Johnson as the next Conservative leader and thus prime minister next Tuesday won’t be helpful for GBP. The Conservative party conference in late September will also add pressure to GBP, with peak pressure building in October ahead of the 31 October Article 50 extension deadline.”
“While the outlook for GBP does not look great, sterling has already moved considerably. Below we look at the technicals such as risk premium, positioning and the option market and conclude that despite the bad news already being reflected in sterling, there is still scope for further GBP decline. This is consistent with our forecast of EUR/GBP 0.92 and GBP/USD 1.22 this summer. Risks to our GBP forecasts remain on the downside, stemming from both risks of a hard Brexit or early elections.”
“If elections are called early, we see EUR/GBP approaching the 0.95 level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just above 1.1200, waiting for a signal
The EUR/USD pair is stable and confined to a tight intraday range, unable to run, despite upbeat EU inflation and disappointing US housing figures. Dismal market’s mood backing the greenback without boosting it.
GBP/USD bounced from fresh yearly lows at 1.2381
Sterling remains depressed amid Brexit jitters pushing investors away from the currency. UK data did not help as inflation met the market’s expectations in June.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark
Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.