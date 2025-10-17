GBP/JPY trades vulnerably near 201.60 as Japanese Yen outperforms its peers

The GBP/JPY pair trades 0.2% lower to near 201.60 during the late Asian trading session Friday. The pair faces selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms its peers despite uncertainty surrounding the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this month.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.15% -0.36% -0.08% 0.15% -0.13% -0.40% EUR 0.24% 0.09% -0.12% 0.17% 0.45% 0.10% -0.16% GBP 0.15% -0.09% -0.18% 0.04% 0.34% 0.00% -0.31% JPY 0.36% 0.12% 0.18% 0.24% 0.54% 0.18% -0.08% CAD 0.08% -0.17% -0.04% -0.24% 0.25% -0.06% -0.38% AUD -0.15% -0.45% -0.34% -0.54% -0.25% -0.34% -0.60% NZD 0.13% -0.10% -0.00% -0.18% 0.06% 0.34% -0.32% CHF 0.40% 0.16% 0.31% 0.08% 0.38% 0.60% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier in the day, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that he needs more data before deciding on whether the central bank will raise interest rates this month. “I would like to keep gathering more information and scrutinise various data that comes out leading up to our October policy meeting,” Ueda said in a news conference in Washington, according to Reuters.

On the political front, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi continues to persuade her opposition leaders to support her for the prime ministerial role in voting expected next week.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its peers, with investors seeking cues on how much United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will raise taxes and cut spendings to meet her fiscal targets. Reeves confirmed in an interview on Thursday that she would raise taxes to maintain a decent fiscal buffer, but denied plans of raising wealth tax.

On the monetary policy front, Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann has argued against reducing interest rates further, citing that labor market conditions are weakening only at a moderate pace. “What has transpired is that the labour market has modestly loosened but it is not falling off of the cliff,” Mann said in an event in Washington on Thursday, Reuters reported.