GBP/JPY trades sideways despite BoE Bailey warns about inflation shocks

- GBP/JPY remains lackluster near 180.50 despite the UK’s economic turmoil.
- BoE Bailey sees inflation likely at or below 5% by the year-end.
- Japan Kishida vowed to make a surge of wage rises sustainable to keep inflation above 2%.
The GBP/JPY pair struggles for a direction as the impact of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervening expectations starts fading. The cross fails to find a decisive move despite a significant decline in the UK’s Constructing PMI data for September.
S&P Global reported the Construction spending at 45.0, much lower than expectations of 49.9 and the former release of 50.8. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered as contraction in the construction activities. Households’ spending on construction was expected to remain weak as higher mortgage rates have forced them to postpone their demand for new houses.
The UK’s housing sector is expected to remain vulnerable as mortgage rates are expected to remain high for a longer period. Also, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey warned about possible inflation shocks ahead. The BoE is expected to keep interest rates in a restrictive territory for a sufficiently longer period as Andrew Bailey opposed changing the UK’s 2% inflation target. On the inflation outlook, Bailey sees inflation likely at or below 5% by the year-end.
On Wednesday, the Pound Sterling remained volatile after the release of the S&P Global Services PMI data. The economic data improved significantly to 49.3 from expectations and the former release of 47.2. The S&P Global reported that the improvement came in the economic data due to sustained easing of inflationary pressures and a few businesses were optimistic as the BoE paused the policy-tightening spell.
On the Japanese Yen front, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to make a surge of wage rises sustainable, which is highly required to keep inflation comfortably above the 2% target as current inflationary pressures are broadly contributed by external factors.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|180.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.43
|Daily SMA50
|183.28
|Daily SMA100
|180.97
|Daily SMA200
|172.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.26
|Previous Daily Low
|179.57
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.32
