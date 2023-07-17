- The GBP/JPY trades with mild losses near 181.40.
- Soft Chinese data limits Yen’s upside potential.
- Eyes on Japan’s Trade Balance Data on Thursday and England’s CPI figures on Tuesday.
On Monday, the GBP/JPY cross trades near 181.40 after tallying two consecutive days of gains. The JPY’s upside potential is limited as weak Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Q2 and mixed Retail Sales from June from China may continue to soften the Japanese economy while markets await inflation data from the UK on Tuesday.
In the previous sessions, the markets recently speculated on a change in the bank's Yield Control Curve (YCC) due to growing local wages, which favoured the JPY, but still, there are no hints of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) officials. Following soft Chinese economic data, investors will focus on Trade Balance data from Japan from June to continue assessing a possible pivot from the BoJ’s ultra-dovish monetary policy stance.
On the other hand, inflation data from the UK will be Tuesday’s highlight. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the UK from June is expected to have dropped to 8.2% YoY from the previous 8.7%, while the Core CPI is predicted to remain unchanged at 7.1% YoY. Meanwhile, BoE’s tightening expectations remain steady as the World Interest Rate Probabilities (WIRP) tool suggests that a 50 basis points (bps) hike is largely priced in for the August 3rd meeting, followed by 25 bps hike in September, November and at the beginning of 2024.
In that sense, monetary policy divergences may continue to favour the GBP over the JPY.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
The technical outlook for the GBP/JPY seems to have turned neutral for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a flat slope while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory. To reignite momentum, the bulls must recover the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 182.25.
Support Levels: 181.00, 180.50, 179.00.
Resistance Levels: 182.25 (20-day SMA), 182.50, 183.00.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|181.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.32
|Daily SMA50
|176.88
|Daily SMA100
|170.78
|Daily SMA200
|167.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.3
|Previous Daily Low
|180.2
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 to start the week Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight daily channel above 1.1200 on Monday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the heavy selloff witnessed last week and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. Retail Sales data from the US will be the next potential catalyst on Tuesday.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3100 in choppy session
GBP/USD trades below 1.3100 in the American session on Monday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's key UK inflation data. Although the US Dollar holds its ground, modest gains seen in Wall Street's main indexes help the pair limit its losses.
Gold: XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish around $1,950 Premium
Gold prices temporarily eased on Monday, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,954, flat for the day after bottoming for the day at $1,945.72 a troy ounce.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Now that the COMP token is rallying when the entire crypto market is either crashing or moving sideways, it could be a hint that DeFi altcoins could pump again.
S&P 500 Forecast: Tesla, Netflix earnings, US Retail Sales provide weekly focus
The S&P 500 index returned its fifth-best performance of the year last week, adding 2.42%. If the current up-down, up-down pattern continues, this week will witness a pullback.