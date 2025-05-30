GBP/JPY trades above 194.00 after paring recent losses

- GBP/JPY holds losses as the Japanese Yen advances, driven by stronger Tokyo’s core inflation.
- The JPY gained support amid increased safe-haven demand after the US appeals court put on hold the decision to invalidate Trump's sweeping tariffs.
- The International Monetary Fund increased the UK GDP growth forecast for the current year to 1.2% from 1.1%.
GBP/JPY extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 194.00 during the European hours on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciates against its peers, weighing on the currency cross, after Tokyo’s core inflation posted a stronger-than-expected data, reinforcing the odds of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) 25 basis point rate hike in July.
On Friday, the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.4% year-over-year in May, slightly softer than the previous 3.5% rise. Meanwhile, Tokyo Core CPI excluding Fresh Food came in at 3.6% YoY, following a 3.4% increase in April. The index has surpassed median market forecasts for a 3.5% gain.
The JPY also received support from the safe-haven flows after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington on Thursday temporarily allowed Trump's tariffs to take effect, holding a decision by a three-judge panel at the Court of International Trade in Manhattan.
On Wednesday, the federal court condemned Trump’s usage of the Carter-era International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify his international agenda, quoting it as exploitation of the president’s authority. The federal court found that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing broad import tariffs and declared the executive orders issued on April 2 unlawful.
The downside of the GBP/JPY cross could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may receive support as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for the current year to 1.2% from 1.1%.
The GBP also gains from the weakening of the probability of the Bank of England (BoE) reducing interest rates again in the June policy meeting. The hotter-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a robust growth in the UK Retail Sales data for April weakened the dovish bets surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy outlook.
(This story was corrected on May 30 at 08:48 GMT to say, in the second bullet, that a US appeal court put on hold a trade court's decision to void Trump's tariffs, effectively reinstating them. An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that the appeal court had decided to block the tariffs.)
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1300 as US Dollar regains ground ahead of PCE
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1300 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by renewed US Dollar demand as markets digest the recent US Courts' rulings on Trump's tariffs ahead of the German and US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3500, awaits US PCE inflation data
GBP/USD snaps the previous day's goodish rebound and stays pressured below 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. A modest US Dollar uptick weighs on the pair, though the downside seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold price remains depressed below $3,300; lacks bearish conviction as focus remains on US PCE
Gold price maintains its offered tone heading into the European session on Friday and currently trades just below the $3,300 round figure. The intraday downtick is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for the commodity. However, a combination of factors assists the precious metal in holding above a one-week low touched on Thursday.
US core PCE inflation seen slightly lower in April, with Federal Reserve expected to cut rates in September
The U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is set to release the PCE Price Index data for April on Friday at 12:30 GMT. This index is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. The core PCE Price Index is projected to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis in April after remaining unchanged in March.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.