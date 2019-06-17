GBP/JPY technical analysis: Rebounds to 23.6% Fibo./descending channel confluence hurdle

The GBP/JPY cross stalled its recent bearish trajectory and staged a modest rebound from multi-month lows, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak.

The recovery helped the cross to defend a support marked by the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel held over the past three trading sessions.

The top end of the mentioned trend-channel coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 138.33-136.48 recent slide, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and supporting prospects for any further recovery.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have managed to recover from the negative territory but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle, above which the cross seems all set to accelerate the up-move further towards another confluence resistance near the 137.40-45 region.

The said hurdle comprises of 100-hour SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level and might keep a lid on any subsequent up-move ahead of Tuesday’s second vote for the Tory leadership and growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart