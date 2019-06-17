GBP/JPY technical analysis: Rebounds to 23.6% Fibo./descending channel confluence hurdle

- The GBP/JPY cross stalled its recent bearish trajectory and staged a modest rebound from multi-month lows, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak.
- The recovery helped the cross to defend a support marked by the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel held over the past three trading sessions.
The top end of the mentioned trend-channel coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 138.33-136.48 recent slide, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and supporting prospects for any further recovery.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have managed to recover from the negative territory but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle, above which the cross seems all set to accelerate the up-move further towards another confluence resistance near the 137.40-45 region.
The said hurdle comprises of 100-hour SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level and might keep a lid on any subsequent up-move ahead of Tuesday’s second vote for the Tory leadership and growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|136.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.14
|Daily SMA50
|141.86
|Daily SMA100
|143.45
|Daily SMA200
|143.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.44
|Previous Daily Low
|136.51
|Previous Weekly High
|138.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.51
|Previous Monthly High
|146.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.16
