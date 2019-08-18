GBP/JPY technical analysis: Another run-up to multi-day old resistance-line

- GBP/JPY rises towards the key resistance-line, 4H 100MA.
- RSI divergence signal further upside.
GBP/JPY remains on the road to recovery as it takes the bids to 129.25 amid initial Asian session on Monday.
While short-term ascending trend-line portray the pair’s strength, 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) indicates further upside with gradually picking levels amid lower prices.
However, a descending trend-line since August 02, at 129.56 now, followed 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) at 129.85 can will question the pair’s further upside ahead of 130.00 round-figure.
In a case where prices remain strong above 130.00, 130.30 holds the gate for the additional rise to July 30 low near 131.60.
On the downside, 128.86 and 128.28 are likely near-term support-lines that sellers should be on the lookout for.
During the pair’s decline below 128.28, August 14 low near 127.47 and the month;y bottom surrounding 126.54 might flash on bears’ radar.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 131.24
- R2 130.41
- R1 129.8
- PP 128.97
-
- S1 128.36
- S2 127.53
- S3 126.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: positive mood could prevent the collapse
The shared currency has remained under selling pressure on Friday, amid mounting speculation the ECB will announce a larger-than-anticipated stimulus package next September. EUR/USD capped by a Fibonacci resistance at 1.1110, yearly low at risk.
GBP/USD: On the bids to 1.2160 after latest US/UK headlines
GBP/USD rises after the UK government turns down pessimistic predictions in the Yellowhammer report. The latest statements from the US President Donald Trump add to the strength.
USD/JPY: short-term advance to be capped by long-term jitters
The USD/JPY has recovered some ground these last few days, to close the week at 106.35. Still, it posted a lower low and a lower high when compared to the previous week.
Gold gives back territory towards a 23.6% retracement
Gold prices were a touch lower by the end of the week, falling -0.68% having travelled between a high of $1,528.00 to a low of $1,503.87, ending the NY session around $1,513.
Four Signs of A Bear Market
I am a believer that the Universe gives you signs. That may sound a bit crazy, but these three charts are three more signs of a bear market. The top chart is the GLD exchange traded fund.