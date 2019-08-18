GBP/JPY technical analysis: Another run-up to multi-day old resistance-line

GBP/JPY rises towards the key resistance-line, 4H 100MA.

RSI divergence signal further upside.

GBP/JPY remains on the road to recovery as it takes the bids to 129.25 amid initial Asian session on Monday.

While short-term ascending trend-line portray the pair’s strength, 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) indicates further upside with gradually picking levels amid lower prices.

However, a descending trend-line since August 02, at 129.56 now, followed 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) at 129.85 can will question the pair’s further upside ahead of 130.00 round-figure.

In a case where prices remain strong above 130.00, 130.30 holds the gate for the additional rise to July 30 low near 131.60.

On the downside, 128.86 and 128.28 are likely near-term support-lines that sellers should be on the lookout for.

During the pair’s decline below 128.28, August 14 low near 127.47 and the month;y bottom surrounding 126.54 might flash on bears’ radar.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish