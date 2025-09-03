- GBP/JPY struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick, though the downside remains limited.
- The recent surge in long-dated UK bonds fuels fiscal concerns and is seen weighing on the GBP.
- Domestic political uncertainty and the BoJ’s rate-hike plan undermine the JPY and support the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts fresh sellers following an Asian session uptick to levels just above the 199.00 mark and retreats to the lower end of its daily range in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 198.65 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and seem vulnerable to extend the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the year-to-date peak.
A surge in the UK 30-year gilt yield to the highest level since May 1998 fueled concerns about a widening budget deficit due to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves' decision to increase borrowing in last year's budget. This overshadows the Bank of England's (BoE) cautious path of interest rate cuts due to persistent inflation worries and is seen as a key factor behind the British Pound's (GBP) relative underperformance. Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) uptick undermines the GBP, which, in turn, might continue to act as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the selling bias surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains unabated in the wake of heightened domestic political uncertainty and the lack of hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino on Tuesday. In fact, Himino reiterated that the central bank should keep raising interest rates, though he warned that global economic uncertainty remains high. This seems to encourage speculators to continue building short JPY positions, which could offer some support to the GBP/JPY cross and help limit any meaningful depreciating move.
Traders now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI, which, along with a scheduled speech from BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden, might influence the GBP. Apart from this, the JPY price dynamics might contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Japanese Yen Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.56%
|0.96%
|1.11%
|0.44%
|0.43%
|0.54%
|0.72%
|EUR
|-0.56%
|0.39%
|0.47%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|GBP
|-0.96%
|-0.39%
|-0.02%
|-0.51%
|-0.52%
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-1.11%
|-0.47%
|0.02%
|-0.60%
|-0.66%
|-0.52%
|-0.35%
|CAD
|-0.44%
|0.13%
|0.51%
|0.60%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|0.13%
|0.52%
|0.66%
|-0.00%
|0.12%
|0.34%
|NZD
|-0.54%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|0.52%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|0.22%
|CHF
|-0.72%
|-0.16%
|0.18%
|0.35%
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1600 ahead of HCOB PMI data
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index data from Eurozone and Germany will be eyed later in the day. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar gains ground amid rising yields on US Treasury bonds, with the 2-year at 3.65% and the 10-year at 4.28%.
GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 0.6550 ahead of BoE’s Breeden speech
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers near 0.6520 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar amid concerns about the UK's ability to keep its finances under control. The Bank of England Sarah Breeden is set to speak later on Wednesday.
Gold eases from record high as bulls turn cautious amid further USD recovery
Gold advances to a fresh record high on Wednesday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fed rate cut bets, US tariffs uncertainty, and a weaker risk tone underpin the XAU/USD pair. Some follow-through USD strength caps the upside amid the overbought RSI on the daily chart.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following recent corrections. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.