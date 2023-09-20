GBP/JPY stuck near 183.00 after UK CPI disappoints

- The GBP/JPY is stuck in the middle near 183.00 as markets await inspiration.
- UK CPI came in less than expected, and investors will be pivoting to keep an eye on the BoE next.
- UK inflation appears to be easing off faster than markets expected, trapping the BoE into one more rate hike.
The GBP/JPY is strung along the 183.00 handle in Wednesday trading. The United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation reading during the European market session failed to bolster the Pound Sterling (GBP) after the headline printing failed to meet the mark. Guppy traders will now be keeping their heads low ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) showing.
UK CPI misses the mark, BoE incoming with another rate call
UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)figures broadly came in below expectations. August’s monthly inflation printed at 0.3%, compared to the forecast 0.7%, though still an improvement from the previous period’s 0.4% decline.
The UK Retail Price Index also failed to meet market expectations, coming in at 0.6% for the same period. The last print came in at -0.6%, and markets were hoping for 0.9%.
Inflation within the British economy appears to be falling faster than investors initially anticipated, and the swooning pace of price growth will keep the BoE firmly on their path of ‘one and done’. Markets are expecting the UK’s central bank to deliver one more 25-basis-point rate hike tomorrow at 11:00 GMT. The expected hike will bring the BoE’s benchmark rate to 5.5%.
After the BoE’s showing on Thursday, all that remains for the GBP/JPY this week will be the Bank of Japan’s (NoJ) rate call on Friday, along with the UK’s Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures.
The BoJ’s interest rate regime is broadly expected to remain at -0.1%, while the UK’s composite PMI reading is forecast to improve slightly, from 48.6 to 48.7. UK Retail Sales will also be landing on Friday, which is expected to rebound from -1.2% to 0.5%.
UK Retail Sales and composite PMI are scheduled to drop at 06:00 and 08:30 GMT, respectively.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy has been struggling to put distance between itself and the 183.00 level recently, and current action has been under pressure from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently sinking from the 183.40 region.
The GBP/JPY sunk to a session low just beneath the 182.50 level after the UK’s CPI reading missed the mark, but market flows recovered to keep the pair relatively flat on the day.
On the daily candlesticks, the pair has been consolidating for the better part of a week, trapped near 183.00. The 100-day SMA is providing rising support from the 180.00 major handle, and traders will want to wait for a confirmation before assuming a breakout from the current consolidation zone is a done deal.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|183.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.12
|Daily SMA50
|183.2
|Daily SMA100
|179.69
|Daily SMA200
|171.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.49
|Previous Daily Low
|182.72
|Previous Weekly High
|184.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.52
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.34
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on hawkish Fed-led US Dollar surge
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6400 in the Asian trading on Thursday. The Aussie is suffering from the unabated US Dollar demand after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but raised their outlook going forward.
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading at weekly lows, heading toward 1.0600 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surged to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold remains pressured around $1,925 on Fed's hawkish stance
Gold price remains in the red for the third consecutive day around $1,925 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained current benchmark policy rates at 5.5% in the meeting held on Wednesday.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
New bear market Fed dynamics
In a time not long ago, the stock market tended to rise as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. However, the recent market dynamics have flipped this script entirely. Now, the mere mention of rate hikes sends stocks tumbling.