GBP/JPY slides below 136.00 mark, fresh session low

- A combination of factors prompted some selling around GBP/JPY on Thursday.
- The lack of progress in the post-Brexit talks took its toll on the British pound.
- US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 136.00 round-figure mark.
The cross failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday positive move to fresh six-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday, from the 136.60-65 supply zone. The GBP/JPY cross, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak and the downtick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound.
Market worries about a no-deal Brexit resurfaced after the latest negotiations in London ended this Thursday, wherein the UK and EU have said that they were still some way off reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement. Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that Thursday's that they will not achieve the goal of striking a preliminary agreement by July end.
Given that the UK has ruled out the possibility of extending the December deadline to reach a deal, the lack of progress on the UK's exit from the EU took its toll on the sterling. This comes amid concerns over worsening US-China relations, which benefitted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and further contributed to offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday amid accusations of spying. China's foreign ministry condemned the move as “political provocation” and was reportedly closing the US consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.
It will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the latest leg down marks the end of over four-week-old positive trend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|136.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.47
|Daily SMA50
|134.06
|Daily SMA100
|133.49
|Daily SMA200
|137.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.63
|Previous Daily Low
|135.29
|Previous Weekly High
|135.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.99
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.3
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.