- GBP/JPY weakens as risk-off flows lift the Japanese Yen despite upbeat UK GDP data.
- UK Q1 GDP beats forecasts, but BoE caution tempers Pound strength.
- Hawkish BoJ remarks and strong Japan PPI raise rate hike expectations ahead of GDP release.
GBP/JPY is under pressure on Thursday as safe-haven demand drives renewed strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Despite stronger-than-expected United Kingdom (UK) GDP data, the British Pound (GBP) is struggling to gain traction amid growing risk aversion, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, fading optimism around US–China trade negotiations, and divergent central bank signals.
At the time of writing, the pair is down 0.5% on the day at 193.70, with traders turning their focus to Japan’s preliminary Q1 GDP report due at 23:50 GMT, which could reinforce or challenge the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) recent hawkish shift.
UK GDP surpasses expectations, but BoE warns of potential headwinds
The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter on Thursday, revealing that the economy grew by 0.7% QoQ, beating the 0.6% consensus, registering the fastest pace of growth in a year.
However, despite the upside surprise in first-quarter growth, economists caution that the momentum may not be sustained. The Bank of England (BoE) remains measured in its outlook, maintaining a full-year GDP forecast of just 1.0%, as the economy faces headwinds from elevated interest rates, weaker global trade flows, and tighter fiscal conditions.
BoJ signals shift as inflation data supports hawkish tilt
On Tuesday, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida signaled a potential shift in the central bank’s policy stance, telling parliament that “Japan's underlying inflation and medium- to long-term inflation expectations are likely to temporarily stagnate. But even during that period, wages are expected to continue rising as Japan's job market is very tight.”
He added that companies are expected to pass rising labor and transportation costs to consumers, reinforcing inflationary pressures. These remarks suggest the BoJ is laying the groundwork for further rate hikes if economic conditions continue to align with its projections.
Japan’s April Producer Price Index (PPI), released Wednesday, rose 4.0% YoY, further validating Uchida’s comments and raising the likelihood of additional tightening. Markets are now awaiting Japan’s preliminary GDP figures, with a 0.1% contraction forecast.
Risk-off mood and Japan GDP in focus for GBP/JPY’s next move
Global markets remain in a defensive posture amid lingering uncertainty over US–China trade negotiations and broader geopolitical tensions. This risk-off environment has fueled demand for traditional safe-haven assets like the Japanese Yen, adding pressure to GBP/JPY.
With Japan’s GDP release now in focus, a stronger-than-expected figure could reinforce BoJ hawkishness and accelerate GBP/JPY losses, potentially driving the pair toward support at 190.00. Conversely, a downside surprise may offer short-lived relief for the Pound. Barring a clear BoJ pivot, the near-term bias in GBP/JPY remains tilted to the downside, shaped by risk sentiment and shifting monetary policy dynamics.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidation seems the name of the game
AUD/USD came under further downside pressure on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement and briefly dipping below the key support at 0.6400 the figure. The pair’s pullback came despite decent losses in the Greenback and firmer Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD: Door open to further weakness
EUR/USD is starting to feel heavy, with growing concern that more downside could be just around the corner. The pair has struggled to hold onto any bullish momentum and has been steadily drifting lower since hitting yearly highs near 1.1570 in late April.
Gold hovers around $3,200 amid tepid buying
Gold kept up its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to fresh daily highs above the key $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The move is getting a boost from a softer Greenback and a generally cautious mood in global markets, while the initial excitement around the US–China trade deal continues to fade.
Crypto Today: SOL, XRP and ADA in danger zone as Bitcoin price anchors market above $3.4 trillion
The cryptocurrency sector declined 4% on Thursday, with aggregate market capitalization hovering precariously above the $3.4 trillion mark. Top altcoins XRP, Solana and Cardano booked losses higher than the market average, with the more resilient performance of BTC and ETH signaled a flight-to-quality trade.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.