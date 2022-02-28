GBP/JPY seems to have stabilized near mid-154.00s, focus remains on Russia-Ukraine talks

- GBP/JPY once again attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of the very important 200-DMA.
- Signs of stability in the markets undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended some support.
- The upside seems capped as the focus remains on developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis.
The GBP/JPY cross recovered over 100 pips from the daily low and held steady near mid-154.00s during the early part of the European session.
The cross continued showing some resilience and attracting fresh buying near a technically significant 200-day SMA amid receding safe-haven demand. The initial knee-jerk market reaction to the weekend developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis remained limited, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
The global risk sentiment took a hit after Russian President Vladimir Putin upped the ante and put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday. The market nervousness, however, eased a bit, at least for the time being, after the Russian negotiator said that they are interested to reach an agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible.
This, along with modest intraday recovery in the equity markets undermined traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen. That said, any optimistic move in the markets seems capped amid the risk of a further escalation in the conflict. Hence, the focus remains on the Ukraine-Russia dialogue, starting today at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the latest geopolitical developments will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. This, in turn, will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and provide some impetus to the GBP/JPY cross, allowing traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|154.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.01
|Daily SMA50
|155.41
|Daily SMA100
|154.44
|Daily SMA200
|153.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.18
|Previous Daily Low
|154.16
|Previous Weekly High
|156.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.37
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1150 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies
EUR/USD is licking its wounds around 1.1150 after hitting fresh 2022 lows near 1.1100 earlier on. Belarus is preparing to join Russia, bringing in a fresh wave of risk-aversion, which underpins the US dollar's haven demand.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3350 as Ukraine crisis weighs
GBP/USD is under pressure at the start of the week, consolidating around 1.3350. The pair is off the lows that were printed following an opening gap of over 100 pips to 1.3307. Risk-off is the theme with US futures and global stocks in a sea of red as the Ukraine tensions mount.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3350 as Ukraine crisis weighs
GBP/USD is under pressure at the start of the week, consolidating around 1.3350. The pair is off the lows that were printed following an opening gap of over 100 pips to 1.3307. Risk-off is the theme with US futures and global stocks in a sea of red as the Ukraine tensions mount.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity.
Russian talk of nuclear weapons, West's SWIFT sanctions to trigger panic, then create opportunities Premium
Russia's massive military has yet to defeat Ukraine after four days of war, and without a quick outcome, ongoing hostilities have resulted in a major escalation on other fronts.