- The Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged at 4.25%, which supports the strength of the Pound.
- GBP/JPY rises as the BoE holds rates, while the BoJ remains dovish ahead of CPI.
- The Bank of Japan will release its inflation data and BoJ Minutes on Thursday, with UK Retail Sales on Friday’s economic agenda.
The British Pound (GBP) is extending gains against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25%.
The decision reinforced the growing monetary policy divergence with the Bank of Japan (BoJ), driving GBP/JPY higher toward key technical resistance.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading near 195.60, rebounding from recent lows as the yield gap between the UK and Japan continues to favor the Pound.
Bank of England maintains interest rates at current levels, supporting the Sterling
The BoE voted 7–3 to keep rates unchanged, with three members favoring a 25-basis-point cut, while seven members voted for a hold.
However, the overall tone of the statement was less dovish than markets anticipated. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that while rate cuts are likely to occur, they will be “gradual and carefully considered,”.
He added, “I expect that the path of interest rates will continue to be gradually downwards. Now I’m not giving you a prediction on August by saying that.”
Bailey also cited global risks, noting that “the world is highly unpredictable,” referencing weakness in the UK labor market, elevated energy prices, and persistent geopolitical uncertainties.
In contrast, the BoJ continues to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy with its benchmark rate at 0.5%.
BoJ maintains a dovish tone ahead of Thursday's inflation data
On Tuesday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to confirm a “sustainable and stable” rise in inflation before considering a policy shift, effectively pushing back against market speculation of a rate hike as early as July.
The Yen remains under pressure as a result, with the UK–Japan yield differential now exceeding 3.5%.
Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor the BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and Japan’s national Consumer Price Index (CPI) release at 23:30 GMT.
Any upside surprise in core inflation could influence the Yen’s trajectory, although the BoJ’s overall tone suggests limited near-term risk of tightening.
Meanwhile, the UK will release May Retail Sales data at 06:00 GMT on Friday. A strong print may provide fresh bullish momentum for sterling pairs, including GBP/JPY.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3400 as BoE maintains status quo
GBP/USD holds slightly above 1.3400 in the second half of the day after the Bank of England announced that it left the bank rate unchanged at 4.25%, as expected. The policy statement showed that three policymakers voted in favor of a rate cut, limiting the pair's upside.
EUR/USD struggles to reclaim 1.1500 amid light trading
EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1500 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals, supported by the risk-averse market atmosphere and the Fed's cautious tone on policy-easing.
Gold trades in tight channel below $3,400
Gold recovers modestly and trades above $3,350 after touching a weekly low earlier in the day. Growing concerns over a deepening conflict in the Middle East, with the involvement of the US, force markets to adopt a cautious stance and help XAU/USD limit its losses.
Bitcoin on the verge of a breakdown amid possible US strike on Iran
Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA at $103,100; a decisive close below this level could trigger a sharp correction. Reports that US officials are preparing for a strike on Iran in the coming days could further weigh on sentiment.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.