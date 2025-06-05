GBP/JPY rises above 194.00 as Japan’s real wages falls in April

- GBP/JPY appreciates as the Japanese Yen loses ground following the real wages data.
- Japan’s real wages fell 2.3% YoY in April as persistent inflation outpaced nominal wage growth.
- Trump signed an executive order to provide UK exporters a temporary relief from the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium.
GBP/JPY recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 194.30 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross appreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to struggle following the labor market data.
Japan’s real wages declined by 2.3% year-over-year, declining for the fourth successive month in April amid persistent inflation outpacing nominal wage growth. Meanwhile, nominal wages increased 2.3% YoY, remained consistent with the March’s pace but below the market expectations of a 2.6% increase.
The weak employment data, along with the global economic uncertainty amid rising US tariff tensions, deepened Japan’s economic concerns. The Japanese Yen attracts sellers also because the wage data have complicated the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) path toward policy normalization.
However, the JPY may regain its ground amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates. The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda expressed willingness to increase interest rates if economic and price data move in line with forecasts.
S&P Global released the UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which rose to 50.3 in May, from April’s 48.5 reading. This reading came higher than the preliminary estimate of 49.4. Meanwhile, the Services PMI edged higher to 50.9, indicating a weak but marginal growth.
Moreover, exporters in the United Kingdom (UK) will still face the previous 25% tariff rate, as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, granting temporary relief to the UK from the steep 50% US tariffs on steel and aluminium.
(The story was corrected on June 5 at 08:40 GMT, to say in the first bullet point that the Japanese Yen loses ground, not gains ground.)
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold bounces from around $3,340 as the mood sours
The bright metal topped $3,400 at the beginning of the day but failed to retain its gains amid an improved sentiment. US President Donald Trump, however, revived the market’s concerns by attacking his former friend, Elon Musk.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly advance towards 0.6540, but eased alongside Wall Street ahead of the American close. Without macroeconomic data in the way, markets will continue to trade on sentiment during the Asian session.
XRP price accelerates downside risks as futures open interest and volume plunge
Ripple’s (XRP) bulls are struggling to limit downside risks while the broader cryptocurrency market consolidates. The cross-border money transfer token is hovering at around $2.18 after extending losses by 4% from its recent lower high at $2.25.
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.