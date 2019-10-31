GBP/JPY retreats from weekly highs, back below 140.00

- Lower US yields and a decline in Wall Street favors the Yen.
- Pound shows resilience but fails to offset Yen’s strength.
The GBP/JPY pair failed to hold on top of 140.00, on the back of a rally of the Japanese Yen across the board. Risk aversion boosted the demand for safe-haven assets, favoring Gold, CHF and JPY.
Pound steady, Yen higher
The Pound keeps the positive tone as the United Kingdom heads for elections in December. With no new Brexit headlines, the UK politics is likely to dominate the scenario. Despite the positive tone around the Sterling, GBP/JPY is falling on Thursday retreating from weekly highs.
Earlier today, the cross reached at 140.67, the highest level in a week but it then turned to the downside, breaking 140.30 and then 140.00. It bottomed at 139.76 and as of writing trades at 139.85, down almost 50 pips for the day, and ending a three-day positive streak.
The slide took place amid a rally of the Japanese Yen. Equity prices are falling in Wall Street with the Dow Jones losing 0.65% and the NASDAQ 0.20%. Concerns about the possibility of a trade deal between the US and China weighed on market sentiment. Risk aversion also boosted the demand for US bonds. The 10-year yield tumbled to 1.69%, the lowest since October 15; yesterday it stood above 1.80%.
Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY remains on a wide consolidation range. In the short-term the bias now favors the downside. A slide below 139.50/55 would expose the 139.00 handle that capped the downside last week. On the upside, a recovery back above 140.30 would remove the bearish bias while a daily close on top of 141.00 should clear the way for another leg higher.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|140.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.26
|Daily SMA50
|134.15
|Daily SMA100
|133.81
|Daily SMA200
|138.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.52
|Previous Daily Low
|139.95
|Previous Weekly High
|141.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.87
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.2
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.