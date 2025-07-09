GBP/JPY retreats from near one-year highs as Yen regains ground

- GBP/JPY eases from near one-year highs, retreating after rising to 199.83 — the highest level since July 2024.
- The technical picture remains bullish, with GBP/JPY holding above the 21-day EMA at 197.15.
- RSI hovers near 60, indicating sustained bullish momentum, while the MACD maintains a positive crossover.
The British Pound (GBP) eases slightly against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, retreating after rising to 199.83 — its highest level since late July 2024. The mild pullback appears to be driven by profit-taking and a technical correction, while the Japanese Yen regains some strength across the board after being pressured earlier this week by renewed US tariff threats and weak wage data.
The GBP/JPY is drifting lower during the American trading hours. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 198.90, down 0.17% on the day, as bulls take a breather following the pair’s strong rally to near one-year highs.
On the trade front, Japan is navigating heightened pressure from Washington’s aggressive tariff campaign. US President Trump has announced sweeping 25% tariffs on all Japanese imports, set to take effect on August 1. In contrast, the UK has emerged as one of the few early movers to secure a deal with the US, having finalized an Economic Prosperity Agreement that lowers tariffs on key exports like steel, aluminum, and automobiles. The deal has helped cushion the British Pound against broader trade-related volatility, while the Japanese Yen remains under pressure as Tokyo races to negotiate similar exemptions before the August deadline.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY pair remains in a well-defined ascending channel, with prices currently pulling back after testing the upper boundary, just shy of the psychological 200.00 level. The modest decline appears to be part of a technical correction following the pair’s extended bullish run.
The broader uptrend remains intact, as the pair continues to trade above the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 197.16, which closely aligns with the lower boundary of the ascending channel and has consistently served as dynamic support since early May. A decisive break below this level could open the door for a deeper correction toward the June 19 low near 194.00, with further downside risk if that level fails to hold. Until then, the overall bullish structure remains in place.
Momentum indicators offer a mixed-to-positive bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 60, suggesting bullish momentum remains but is not yet in overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows a positive crossover, with the MACD line (blue) holding just above the signal line (orange), reflecting continued bullish momentum. However, the narrowing gap between the lines suggests a slowing of upside momentum in the short term. Traders should watch for a daily close above 200.00 for potential breakout confirmation, while a close below 197.00 may open the door for a deeper pullback toward 194.50–195.00 support.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
|0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.31%
|0.12%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|0.23%
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|-0.20%
|JPY
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.14%
|0.38%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.38%
|-0.31%
|-0.21%
|-0.33%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.22%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.31%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.01%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.19%
|0.21%
|-0.12%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.25%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.02%
|0.33%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
