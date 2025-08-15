- GBP/JPY slips toward 199.50 after failing to sustain gains above 200.00, as strong Japan GDP revives Yen demand.
- Japan’s Q2 GDP and sticky inflation fuel BoJ tightening bets, with markets eyeing a potential October rate hike.
- Reuters poll expects Japan's core CPI to rise 3.0% in July, down from 3.3% in June.
The GBP/JPY cross is edging lower on Friday, with the cross weakening toward the 199.50 handle after briefly touching the 200.00 psychological level on Thursday. The move snaps a short-lived recovery from the previous day as investors react to surprisingly strong Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and rising expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may shift toward policy tightening in the coming months, lending fresh support to the Yen.
Japan’s preliminary Q2 GDP data painted a much stronger growth picture than expected. The economy expanded by 1.0% on an annualized basis, handily beating forecasts of 0.4% and a prior reading of 0.6%. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.3% QoQ, also topping expectations of 0.1%.
While the GDP Deflator — a key measure of inflation — eased to 3.0% YoY, slightly below both the prior reading of 3.3% and the consensus forecast of 3.1%.
Adding to the bullish Yen narrative, a Reuters poll of 20 economists released Friday showed that Japan’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have risen 3.0% YoY in July, easing from 3.3% in June.
Despite the slight cooling, the figure remains well above the BoJ’s 2% inflation target, reinforcing the view that underlying price pressures are persistent. Markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a rate hike as early as October.
In contrast, the British Pound remains somewhat cushioned after data released Thursday showed the UK economy grew 0.3% in Q2, beating consensus estimates of 0.1%. The resilience in construction and services helped offset post-election uncertainty and the drag from US-imposed tariffs.
Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BoE) delivered a 25 bps rate cut, lowering its Bank Rate to 4.00%. However, the stronger-than-expected GDP print may prompt policymakers to adopt a more patient easing approach. BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill recently noted that lingering inflation risks and internal divisions could slow the pace of further rate cuts, reinforcing the view that any additional policy loosening will proceed gradually and cautiously.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 after US Retail Sales
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains despite it navigates below the 1.1700 barrier on Friday, always amid the resurgence of the downward trend in the US Dollar. The pair remains apathetic after US Retail Sales matched consensus in July, failing to ignite any meaningful reaction in the Greenback, at the time when investors remain focused on the highly anticipated Trump-Putin meeting.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550, Dollar remains offered
GBP/USD clocks decent gains well north of 1.3500 the figure at the end of the week, always in response to the renewed offered stance in the Greenback, which remains sceptical after US Retail Sales came in as expected in July.
Gold appears range bound below $3,350
Gold maintains its sidelined mood on Friday, navigating the sub-$3,350 zone per troy ounce amid further selling pressure on the US Dollar and marginal gains in US yields across the curve. Meanwhile, the precious metal is seen keeping the prudent tone ahead of the critical Trump-Putin meeting later in the day.
UoM Consumer Sentiment expected to improve mildly as tariff woes continue to weigh
US Consumer Sentiment is seen improving a tad in August. Investors’ attention should also gyrate around inflation expectations. So far in August, the US Dollar Index has remained weak.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.