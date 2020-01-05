GBP/JPY remains below 50-day SMA amid broad risk aversion

- GBP/JPY registers three-day losing streak, tests one week low.
- In addition to the tension ahead of EU-UK Brexit negotiations, Japanese yen’s (JPY) broad strength amid US-Iran tussle also drags the pair downwards.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, UK Services PMI will decorate the economic calendar.
GBP/JPY extends its two days’ fall to 140.93 by the early Asian trading on Monday. The pair have recently been dragged by the JPY’s surge over the war-like situation between the US and Iran. Even so, the pair traders’ reaction could have been tamed amid the absence of Japanese traders, who will return to the desk today after a week full of the New Year celebrations.
The killing of the top Iranian military personnel triggered broad risk aversion wave whereas responses from Iran and Iraq fuelled the JPY afterward. The latest headlines suggest the US will “quickly and fully strike back” the Iran-led attack over its targets in Kenya and Baghdad. On the contrary, Iraqi leaders have voted in the Parliament to pus the US militaries out whereas Iran said to have offered $80 million to anyone who brings the US President Donald Trump’s head.
The UK, Germany and France are pushing the Middle East leaders to de-escalate the tension. Though, the UK PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab seem not to regret the US performance considering General Qassem Soleimani as a threat to the UK.
On the domestic front, the UK’s opposition Labour Party is preparing for a leadership change and will determine the timetable for the election on Monday.
Elsewhere, the EU-UK Brexit negotiations will also begin during the month and will keep the risk tone affected.
While reflecting the market’s risk aversion, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to the month’s low, at 1.767%, whereas S&P 500 Futures also decline 0.42% to 3,222 by the press time.
Markets will now await Japanese traders’ reaction to the latest risk-off. Also directing the short-term moves will be Japan’s December month Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the UK’s Services PMI for the same month.
Technical Analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond a 50-day SMA level of 141.65, the risk of pair’s gradual downside towards 100/200-day SMA confluence near 137.80/90 is high.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|141.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.12
|Daily SMA50
|141.6
|Daily SMA100
|137.55
|Daily SMA200
|137.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.8
|Previous Daily Low
|141
|Previous Weekly High
|146.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|141
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The recent US-Iran tension adds to the Aussie weakness as the pair is considered a barometer of the market’s trade sentiment.
USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions
USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats and counter-threats, according to a Buzz reported by Reuters. Yen has been pressured of late as markets switched from a holiday lull and Santa Claus rally into risk-off mode.
WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama
WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension.
Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums
January 2020 has now well and truly kicked-off with full markets returning following the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be plenty of key data releases in the following days, including US jobs report.
GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.