GBP/JPY refreshes yearly high near 200.00 on Japanese Yen’s continued underperformance

- GBP/JPY extends winning streak as the Japanese Yen underperforms due to spoiled trade talks between the US and Japan.
- Japan is reluctant to accept agricultural imports from the US.
- UK government’s decision to increase welfare spending led to a sharp decline in the Pound Sterling.
The GBP/JPY pair extends its winning streak for the third trading day on Wednesday. The cross posts a fresh yearly high near 199.85 as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to underperform its peers, while United States (US) President Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on imports from Japan for failing to close a deal during the 90-day tariff pause.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.00%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.25%
|0.20%
|-0.00%
|0.25%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Over the weekend, US President Trump released letters to 14 nations, outlining tariff rates, for not signing trade pact in which notable name was Japan, who has been consistently negotiating bilateral terms with Washington from weeks and has signaled that it will continue to do so.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that Tokyo would continue negotiations with the US to seek a mutually beneficial trade deal, Reuters reported.
Progress in trade talks between the US and Japan spoiled as Tokyo is reluctant to accept agricultural import, especially rice.
Increasing uncertainty surrounding the US-Japan trade deal is jeopardizing market expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would raise interest rates again this year.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) strives to regain composure after sliding significantly last week due to a sharp increase in United Kingdom (UK) gilt yields, following the announcement of an increase in welfare spending bill. 10-year UK gilt yields have increased to near 4.63%, the third highest among developed nations.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to near 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar, FOMC Minutes in focus
The EUR/USD pair tumbles to near 1.1705 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback as renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump unsettle markets. Traders await the FOMC Minutes, which will be released later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains below 1.3600 due to risk-off mood, UK fiscal concerns
GBP/USD extends its losing streak, trading around 1.3580 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar gains ground amid increased risk aversion. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House cabinet meeting to impose a 50% tariff on Copper imports but he did not say when the tariff would take effect.
Gold price slides further below $3,300, over one-week low amid a firmer USD
Gold price remains under some selling pressure amid reduced bets for a Fed rate cut in July. The USD stands firm near a two-week high and contributes to the commodity’s offered tone. Tariff jitter weigh on investors’ sentiment, though it does little to impress the XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain. Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.