- The British pound continues its rally against the Japanese yen on the back of BoE’s hiking rates expectations.
- The market sentiment is upbeat, boosting risk-sensitive currencies like the Sterling.
- Japanese Finance Minister said that currency stability is “very important” and will keep an eye on the forex market moves.
The GBP/JPY extends its seven-day rally during the New York session, advances 1.09%, is trading at 157.14 at the time of writing. As witnessed by the US equity stocks rising between 0.48% and 1.13%, risk-on market sentiment in the financial markets weighs on the safe-haven yen.
The British pound and the New Zealand dollar are the stronger currencies in the forex market, whereas the Japanese yen is the laggard. Factors like risk appetite and central bank divergence exert additional pressure on the yen.
Since Monday of this week, the British pound has been on the right foot against the yen. Over the last weekend, members of the Bank of England expressed concerns about higher energy prices, which in part spurred consumer prices that passed the levels tolerated by the central bank. That said, Michael Saunders, and Governor Andrew Bailey, talked openly about the need for higher rates to contain inflationary pressures.
In the meantime, Finance MinisterShunichi Suzuki said that currency stability is “very important” and that Japan’s government will scrutinize the economic impact of the forex market moves. Further added, that “we will continue to closely watch currency market moves and their impact on the economy.”
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The weekly chart depicts that the cross-currency is at five-year highs, approaching the June 2016 swing highs, around 160.10, which is the next resistance for the GBP/JPY pair.
The GBP/JPY is in an uptrend, confirmed by the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 66, aiming higher, accelerating toward oversold levels, but with room left, for another leg-up. However, to resume the upward trend, it will need a close above 157.00.
GBP/JPY Key additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.14
|Today Daily Change
|1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|155.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.68
|Daily SMA50
|151.62
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|150.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.75
|Previous Daily Low
|154.67
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
