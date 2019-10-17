GBP/JPY pulls back from multi-month top as risk sentiment dwindles

- GBP/JPY fails to hold above 140.00 mark as mixed signals from Brexit, trade negatively affect risk-tone.
- Brexit talks are upbeat but no signs of a deal, Labor leader prepares for the second referendum while doubts over the PM Johnson’s victory at home prevail.
- China still to invite the US diplomats for trade talks, US-China political tussle continues.
With an additional blow to risk sentiment, GBP/JPY steps back from the five-month high while trading near 139.40 during Asian morning session on Thursday.
Latest comments from the European Parliament’s first Vice President Mairead McGuinness and that of the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney flash mixed signals. However, the opposition Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s readiness for a second referendum, as per The Times, coupled with hardships for the Prime Minister (PM) Johnson’s Brexit deal to pass through the Parliament, doubts Brexit optimism.
Elsewhere, the United States’ (US) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently poured cold water on the trade-positive comments by President Donald Trump while saying that they are still waiting for China’s invitation for further talks that will include some tensed topics.
Furthermore, US-China political fight continues with China’s latest retaliation over the US State Department’s communication that requires diplomats from the dragon nation to give prior notice of any meetings with state, local and municipal officials, as well as at educational and research institutions. The global superpowers were earlier at loggerheads over Hong Kong intervention.
Having said that, the US 10-year treasury yield extends declines to sub-1.73% by the press time while Gold and the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from the move.
Investors will now look forward to more headlines on Brexit/Trade issues, coupled with the United Kingdom’s (UK) Retail Sales data, amid an absence of Japanese catalysts.
Technical Analysis
While buyers look for a sustained break above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the current year declines, at 140.35, to target mid-February lows nearing 141.15/20, sellers can sneak in if prices drop below 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 138.73.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June
EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours.
GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI
Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines but April low also challenges GBP/USD buyers as the quote seesaws near 1.2825 during early Asian.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
EUR Hits 1 Month Highs on US Data & Brexit Optimism
Euro hit a 1-month high against the US dollar today on the back of stronger Eurozone data, weaker US data and Brexit optimism. The single currency had