GBP/JPY pulls back from 4-month top amid fresh doubts over soft Brexit

- Brexit uncertainty questions the GBP/JPY pair’s surge to a multi-month high.
- UK-EU officials accept that a lot of work needs to be done to get a Brexit deal.
- Holiday in Japan, the absence of the UK data highlight Brexit headlines as a key catalyst.
Weekend headlines concerning the Brexit developments seem to weigh on the GBP/JPY pair’s run-up to highest levels since early-June as the pair pulls back to 136.85 by the press time of Asian morning on Monday.
Not only the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson but the European Union’s (EU) executive also conveyed over the weekend that there remains a long way to go for a successful Brexit deal. Adding to the uncertainty were downbeat comments from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Nigel Dodds. However, the EU’s readiness to allow bunker talks and a lack of resistance from Ireland are likely forces that limit the pair’s declines.
The Telegraph recently ran a story highlighting the EU’s push for more concessions despite the UK’s warnings that the deal won’t pass through the Parliament in that case.
Risk-tone cheer US-China trade deal after nearly two years of the tussle that challenged global markets.
While on-going Brexit talks between the EU and the UK officials will keep directing the GBP/JPY pair’s near-term moves, the absence of Japanese players and a lack of the UK data could restrict pair’s momentum.
Technical Analysis
The pair needs to close beyond the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 137.30 in order to question June month high nearing 138.35, failure to do so can fetch the quote back to 135.75/65 area including highs marked on July 25 and September 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.