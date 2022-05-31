- GBP/JPY takes offers to renew intraday low, extends pullback from a three-week high.
- Market sentiment dwindles, yields struggle to extend day-start rally.
- Yen pares early-day losses amid mostly firmer Japan data, anxiety ahead of Biden-Powell meet.
- Brexit, Russia and China are some additional subjects that weigh on prices.
GBP/JPY extends early Asia pullback from a three-week high towards refreshing the daily low as traders in London brace for Tuesday’s bell. That said, the cross-currency pair takes offers around 161.10 by the press time, snapping a two-day uptrend.
The pair refreshed its multi-day high earlier in Asia amid the market’s optimism surrounding concerns over the Fed’s next moves. However, anxiety ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell joins recently firmer data from Japan to weigh on the GBP/JPY prices.
US President Biden and Fed Chair Powell are up for a meeting on Tuesday and will discuss steps to tame the inflation, while also trimming the balance-sheet debt. This could help anchor the market as the latest concerns remained mostly mixed amid receding bets of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and optimism from Shanghai’s unlock.
It’s worth noting that Japan’s Consumer Confidence Index for May rose past 33.9 forecast to 34.1, versus 33.00 prior. Earlier in the day, the Asian major’s Unemployment Rate eased to 2.5% in April versus 2.6% expected and prior whereas the Retail Trade also rose to 2.9% YoY during the stated month, from 2.6% expected and revised down 0.7% prior. However, the preliminary reading of Industrial Production disappoints with -4.8% YoY figure compared to -2.5% market consensus and -1.7% previous readouts.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay mostly unchanged in the last few hours, after rising 9.3 basis points (bps) to near 2.84% at the latest. It’s worth noting that the bond yields dropped the most in six months during May as market players trim bets on the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes after recently downbeat US inflation and growth numbers.
The geopolitical fears emanating from Europe and mixed concerns over China’s rebound, considering the recently downbeat activity data, also weigh on the GBP/JPY prices. Furthermore, concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), ire over UK PM Boris Johnson’s moves during covid-led lockdowns and the Bank of England’s (BOE) alleged slow action to tame inflation also play background music to tame GBP/JPY prices.
Looking forward, GBP/JPY pair traders should pay close attention to the risk catalysts amid a light calendar left for the UK and Japan. As a result, the Biden-Powell meet and headlines relating to Brexit, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and China will be important to track.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY takes a U-turn from the 50-DMA hurdle, surrounding 161.70, towards a two-week-old rising support line, close to 159.50 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|161.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.17
|Daily SMA50
|161.68
|Daily SMA100
|158.41
|Daily SMA200
|155.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.53
|Previous Daily Low
|160.48
|Previous Weekly High
|161.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|158
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0700 ahead of EU Inflation
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.0700, undermined by an impressive rally in the US Treasury yields and the renewed US dollar demand. Investors assess the implications of the EU's partial ban on Russian oil imports. Eurozone inflation, Biden-Powell meeting eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US dollar recovers
GBP/USD is trading pressured around 1.2600, as the US dollar finds its feet in early Europe. The renewed upside in the US Treasury yields and tepid risk tone add to cable's downside. US data, Biden-Powell meeting awaited.
Gold reverses intraday dip, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD
The yellow metal attracted some dip-buying near the $1,846 region on Tuesday. The overnight optimism led by the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China turned out to be short-lived amid doubts if central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth.
This on-chain metric supports a 50% gain for Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price reveals an interesting setup that could trigger massive returns for investors. This uptrend will begin after a minor pullback that will allow market participants to accumulate DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!