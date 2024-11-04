GBP/JPY Price Prediction: Short-term trend may have reversed after Halloween sell-off

- GBP/JPY may have reversed trend following the steep decline on October 31.
- More downside will likely find support at major moving averages, momentum is bearish.
GBP/JPY rose up after breaking out of the Right-Angle Triangle it formed during October and reached the minimum price expectation for price pattern, at 199.59, the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the height of the Triangle at its widest point, higher (blue-shaded rectangle).
GBP/JPY 4-hour Chart
GBP/JPY was in an established short and medium term uptrend as it rose following the break out, however, since the sell-off of October 31, the short-term trend might have reversed. If the short-term trend has changed, it will suggest the bias is to the downside given the technical analysis dictum that “the trend is your friend”. Indeed it is possible the trend may have already reversed and prices could be biased to going lower. If so, now would be the ideal time to enter a low risk short position.
A break below 195.37 would supply added confirmation and likely see a sell-off down to a target at 194.11 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) (not shown) followed by 192.64 and the 50-day SMA (also not shown). These heavy-duty SMAs, however, are likely to provide support to falling prices.
The blue Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator line has crossed below the red signal line and also below the zero level, and taken together these are bearish signs.
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.0900
EUR/USD trades at its strongest level since mid-October near 1.0900 after starting the week with a bullish gap. The uncertainty surrounding the US election outcome weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2950 as USD stays under pressure
GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.2950 after failing to clear 1.3000 earlier in the day. Heading into the US presidential election, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, weighing on the USD and allowing the pair to hold its ground.
Gold treads water below $2,750 amid US election uncertainty
Gold price is on the defensive below $2,750 in European trading on Monday, erasing the early gains. The downside, however, appears elusive amid the US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Three fundamentals for the week: Toss up US election, BoE and Fed promise a roller coaster week Premium
Harris or Trump? The world is anxious to know the result of the November 5 vote – and may have to wait long hours for the outcome. Markets will also respond to the composition of Congress. The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will enter the fray afterward.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
