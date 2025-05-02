GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Strengthens above 193.00, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls

- GBP/JPY gains ground to near 193.25 in Friday’s early European session.
- The positive bias of the cross prevails above the 100-day EMA, but overbought RSI condition might cap its upside.
- The immediate resistance level emerges at 193.75; the first downside target to watch is 191.73.
The GBP/JPY cross drifts higher to near 193.25 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders scale back their bets on further interest-rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
On Thursday, the BoJ kept short-term interest rates steady at 0.5% and slashed its forecasts for economic growth and inflation for the current year amid heightened trade uncertainty. Furthermore, the improved sentiment in the financial markets due to optimism about a de-escalation in the global trade conflict weighs on the safe-haven currency like the JPY and acts as a tailwind for GBP/JPY.
According to the 4-hour chart, the constructive outlook of GBP/JPY remains intact as the cross holds above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline near 74.70, indicating the overbought RSI condition. This suggests that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term GBP/JPY appreciation.
The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the high of May 2 at 193.75 act as an immediate resistance level for the cross. A decisive break above this level could see a rally to 194.80, the high of March. Further north, the next hurdle to watch is 195.78, the high of April 3.
In the bearish case, the initial support level is located at 191.73, the high of April 25. Any follow-through selling below the mentioned level could expose the 190.00 psychological mark. Extended losses could see a drop to 189.43, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
BRANDED CONTENT
Choosing a broker that aligns with your trading needs can significantly impact performance. Our list of the best regulated brokers highlights the best options for seamless and cost-effective trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from tops, back around 1.1330
The US Dollar now manages to regain some composure and spark a tepid correction in the risk-associated assets. This move prompted EUR/USD to retreat from ealier highs near 1.1380 and revisit the 1.1330 zone amid a generalised rebound in US and German yields.
GBP/USD trims gains, slips back below 1.3300
The tepid rebound in the Greenback now motivates GBP/USD to surrender part of its earlier advance and receded to the area below the key support at 1.3300 the figure in the latter part of Friday’s session.
Gold flirts with daily lows near $3,230
The slight rebound in the Greenback in combination with the marked recovery in US yields across different maturities keep Gold on the back foot at the end of the day. That said, the precious metal recedes to the area of daily troughs around $3,230 per troy ounce.
Bitcoin holds gains close to $97,000 as Strategy doubles bet on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) eyes return to the $100,000 milestone as trade-related economic uncertainty appears to be clearing up as Washington is signalling that trade deals are moving closer.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.