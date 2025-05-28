GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Sees more upside above 196.50

GBP/JPY retraces to near 194.50 as the Pound Sterling struggles to extend upside.

The Japanese Yen gains as likely changes in bond composition this year have prompted a rise in bond yields.

Traders reassess BoE dovish bets after hot UK inflation and strong Retail Sales data for April.

The GBP/JPY pair corrects to near 194.50 during European trading hours on Wednesday after refreshing an almost two-week high around 195.60 the previous day. The pair faces selling pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms after a strong run-up in the past few trading days.

However, the outlook of the Pound Sterling remains firm as traders pare bets supporting the Bank of England (BoE) to reduce interest rates again in the June policy meeting. A hotter-than-projected United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and robust growth in Retail Sales data for April have forced traders to reassess BoE dovish bets.

The data released last week showed that the UK headline CPI accelerated at a faster pace to 3.5% year-over-year, and retail sales expanded strongly by 1.2% month-over-month.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) performs strongly due to a sharp spike in Japan bond yields in expectations of significant changes in the bond program for the current fiscal year. A report from Reuters on Tuesday showed that Japan's Ministry of Finance will consider tweaking the composition of its bond program, which could involve cuts to its issuance of super-long bonds.

GBP/JPY strengthens after a breakout of the horizontal resistance plotted from the May 19 high of 194.00 on an hourly timeframe. The 50-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is expected to be a key support for the pair around 194.35.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls into the 40.00-60.00 range after turning overbought above 80.00. A fresh bullish momentum would come into action when the RSI returns above 60.00.

The pair could extend its upside towards the January 7 high of 198.26 and the psychological level of 200.00 after breaking above the four-month high of 196.40.

On the flip side, a downside move by the pair below the May 6 low of 190.33 will expose it to the March 11 low of 188.80, followed by the February 7 low of 187.00.

