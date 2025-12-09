GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound rallies to long-term highs above 208.11



The Yen is suffering on Tuesday, in the aftermath of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan. JPY weakness has boosted the GBP/JPY to breach the resistance area at 207.35 and the 2024 high at 208.11 to reach its highest levels since 2008.

Investors are considering the possibility that the earthquake's damage might force the Bank of Japan to delay an interest rate hike planned for next week. On Tuesday, BoJ Governor Ueda confirmed the bank's commitment to gradual monetary tightening, but the positive impact on the Yen has been limited so far.

Technical analysis: GBP/JPY has broken the triangle pattern

GBP/JPY 4-Hour Chart

The Pound finally broke the top of the triangle pattern formed during the last two weeks and confirmed its bullish trend, breaching the 2024 peak, at 208.11. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the 4-hour chart has reached overbought levels, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains above zero, highlighting the positive momentum.

On the upside, the pair might find resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the November 20-26 rally, at 209.15, ahead of the 210.00 psychological level. The triangle’s measured target is at 210.30.

Bearish reactions are likely to find support at the previous 207.35 resistance area (the November 26, 27, and December 3, 5 highs). Further down, Monday’s low, near 206.50, and the December 5 low, at 206.20, are likely to challenge bears ahead of the December 1 low of 205.20.