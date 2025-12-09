BoJ’s Ueda: Approaching policy normalization path gradually

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a London event during the European trading session on Tuesday that the central bank is tightening monetary conditions gradually as underlying inflationary pressures are accelerating in wake of fiscal stimulus.

Additional remarks

Believe the economy will go back to positive growth in Q4 and beyond.



Because we are foreseeing convergence to 2% of underlying component, we've been adjusting the degree of easing slowly.



As Japanese automakers have chosen to lower export prices without passing them to US consumers, that has stabilized the volume of auto exports, not creating large negative effects on employment and production here.



There's strong enough momentum in domestic price and wage dynamics to prevent negative shocks from having a large impact on inflation.



At the moment, not seeing very high risk of inflation, especially underlying inflation accelerating in wake of fiscal stimulus.

FX Implications

The initial reaction from BoJ Ueda’s comments appear to be positive for the Japanese Yen (JPY). The USD/JPY pair drops 0.18% from its intraday high of 156.45. Still, the pair is 0.12% higher around 156.10 as of writing.