TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound pierces 203.30 resistance amid Yen weakness

  • The Pound rallies to fresh two-week highs past 203.30, favoured by generalized JPY weakness.
  • News of a loser fiscal budget in Japan has sent the Yen lower across the board on Wednesday.
  • Technically, the GBP/JPY remains on a bullish trend, with 204.25 on the bull's focus.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound pierces 203.30 resistance amid Yen weakness
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Pound has shrugged off the negative pressure from the weak UK employment data seen on Tuesday and bounced up from levels below 202.5, to break the 203.30 resistance area, hitting session highs above 203.50 for the first time since late October.

The Sterling is drawing support from broad-based Yen weakness, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement that she is working on a fiscal consolidation target, which would allow for higher government spending. Before that, the Prime Minister urged the BoJ to keep interest rates at low levels, casting further doubts on a December interest rate hike.

GBP/JPY's technical indicators are mixed

GBP/JPY Chart
GBP/JPY 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture is mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in 4-hour charts is at high levels but still below overbought territory, and fundamentals are supportive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, however, is showing an impending cross below the signal line, suggesting that the trend might have run out of steam.

If price action consolidates at these levels, it could give bulls confidence to attempt a retest of the October 27 high at 204.25. Beyond that, the next target would be the October 8 high, at 205.33.

To the downside, a reversal below the mentioned 203.30 level might find support at Tuesday’s low of 202.35. Further down, the November 10 low, near 201.80, might test bearish momentum before the November 6 and 7 lows in the area between 200.30 and 200.60.

(This story was corrected on November 12 at 09:30 GMT to say that the Pound rallies to fresh two-week highs past 203.30, and not two-week lows, as previously reported.) 

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%0.07%0.34%-0.04%-0.16%0.00%-0.19%
EUR0.03%0.10%0.39%-0.01%-0.13%0.03%-0.16%
GBP-0.07%-0.10%0.28%-0.12%-0.23%-0.06%-0.26%
JPY-0.34%-0.39%-0.28%-0.41%-0.53%-0.37%-0.56%
CAD0.04%0.01%0.12%0.41%-0.12%0.04%-0.15%
AUD0.16%0.13%0.23%0.53%0.12%0.16%-0.03%
NZD-0.01%-0.03%0.06%0.37%-0.04%-0.16%-0.19%
CHF0.19%0.16%0.26%0.56%0.15%0.03%0.19%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers