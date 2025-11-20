GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Holds near 206.00 after refreshing yearly high

The GBP/JPY extended its rally for the fourth straight day, yet it trades below the 206.00 figure after refreshing yearly highs at 206.86 on Thursday. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 205.85 up 0.49%.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture remains upward biased, but the GBP/JPY faced 207.00 but failed to clear the latter, retreating more than 100 pips toward the current exchange rate. Despite this, the mood remains positive as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) closing in overbought territory, an indication that buyers are in charge.

As of writing, GBP/JPY first key resistance would be 206.00, followed by November’s 20 peak at 206.86. A breach of the latter will expose 207.00 and the July 11, 2024, peak at 208.11.

Support is seen at 205.00. Below here, the next stop would be July 19, 2024, high turned support at 204.23, before aiming towards 204.00.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart