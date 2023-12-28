GBP/JPY Price Analysis: The Pound breaks trendline support and tests 180.00 area

- The Sterling breaks trendline support to test the 180.00 level.
- The Pound looks vulnerable against a stronger Yen.
- Below 180.00 the target will be October and November lows at the 178.10/30 area.
The Sterling has broken below the bottom of the last three weeks' triangle pattern, at 181.80, weigher by broad-based Yen strength, and is testing the 180.00 support area at the moment of writing.
A clear break below 179.90 would clear the path towards the big target, at the 178.10/30 area, the mid-December and early October lows, which would confirm the continuation of the downtrend from late November highs.
The 180.00 level is a significant support zone, which has capped bears several times in the last two weeks. In this sense, I would not discard a retest of the reverse trendline, around 180.85 before further decline takes place.
A bullish reaction above the mentioned trendline would ease downside pressure and set put 182.35 resistance back into play
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.09
|Today Daily Change
|-1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|181.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.59
|Daily SMA50
|184.06
|Daily SMA100
|183.72
|Daily SMA200
|178.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.2
|Previous Daily Low
|181.1
|Previous Weekly High
|184.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.79
|Previous Monthly High
|188.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.21
