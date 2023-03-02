Conversely, the GBP/JPY first support would be an upslope trendline drawn from mid-February. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 162.16, followed by the 20-day EMA at 162.00.

The GBP/JPY needs to crack the trendline for a bullish continuation. Achievement of that, the GBP/JPY next resistance would be the psychological 165.00 figure, followed by the YTD high at 166.00.

After peaking in the week around 166.00, the GBP/JPY lost traction and extended its losses below 164.00, but the bias is still neutral to upwards. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 162.00 is aiming north, 16 pips shy of the 100-day EMA. Once cleared, the GBP/JPY could continue to aim higher, but it is facing solid resistance at a five-month-old downslope resistance trendline at around 164.00.

The GBP/JPY was rejected around 163.90s, dropping towards the mid 163.00-164.00 range as the Asian Pacific session is about to begin. A risk-off impulse in the FX space spurred a flight to safe-haven peers, like the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of typing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 163.30.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.